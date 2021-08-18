Along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, also near the village of Yeghtsahogh of the Shushi region, our military units with Russian peacekeepers ensure the security of the population.

August 18, 2021, 16:28 Near the village of Yeghtsahogh, Shushi region, our military units ensure the security of the population. Lusine Avanesyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Avanesyan told ''Artsakhpress'', referring to the publications in the information field concerning the subregion in recent days.

"The stability of the line of contact is being controlled, and necessary work is being done in that direction, including in the Yeghtsahogh section," Avanesyan said.