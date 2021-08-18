With the financial support of the ''Aurora'' Humanitarian Initiative, since October 2020, a total of 80 projects have been implemented within the framework of the ''Aurora for Artsakh'' program. Most of the projects have been completed and some of them are in progress.

August 18, 2021, 15:51 The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the start of a new phase: Applications for projects are accepted

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Narine Aghabalyan, Head of Aurora's Artsakh program, told ''Artsakhpress'' that these projects are implemented with 55 local and international organizations. Aghabalyan noted that the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative has launched a new phase and new project applications are being accepted.



“We already have a large number of applications; we will continue accepting new applications until August 31.

The new stage of the “Aurora for Artsakh” program will start in October, the projects will be selected by the Aurora Prize Laureate. All these projects are aimed at overcoming the consequences of the war and strengthening stability in Artsakh. Preference will be given to programs implemented in Artsakh, as well as in the border communities of Armenia.



The previous 80 programs have been implemented in 5 directions: humanitarian aid, education, culture, sports, social development, infrastructure and healthcare.



Aurora announces a new stage by opening its office in Artsakh, which means that the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is determined to continue its programs to support Artsakh, to use its capabilities to make this assistance more comprehensive and effective, ” Narine Aghabalyan, Head of Aurora's Artsakh program said, in particular.