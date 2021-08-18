Artsakhpress

Society

The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative announced the start of a new phase: Applications for projects are accepted

With the financial support of the ''Aurora'' Humanitarian Initiative, since October 2020, a total of 80 projects have been implemented within the framework of the ''Aurora for Artsakh'' program. Most of the projects have been completed and some of them are in progress.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Narine Aghabalyan, Head of Aurora's Artsakh program, told ''Artsakhpress'' that these projects are implemented with 55 local and international organizations. Aghabalyan noted that the "Aurora" Humanitarian Initiative has launched a new phase and new project applications are being accepted.


Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ“We already have a large number of applications; we will continue accepting new applications until August 31.

The new stage of the “Aurora for Artsakh” program will start in October, the projects will be selected by the Aurora Prize Laureate. All these projects are aimed at overcoming the consequences of the war and strengthening stability in Artsakh. Preference will be given to programs implemented in Artsakh, as well as in the border communities of Armenia.


The previous 80 programs have been implemented in 5 directions: humanitarian aid, education, culture, sports, social development, infrastructure and healthcare.

Aurora announces a new stage by opening its office in Artsakh, which means that the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative is determined to continue its programs to support Artsakh, to use its capabilities to make this assistance more comprehensive and effective, ” Narine Aghabalyan, Head of Aurora's Artsakh program said, in particular.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ
Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

     

Politics

Near the village of Yeghtsahogh, Shushi region, our military units ensure the security of the population. Lusine Avanesyan

Along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, also near the village of Yeghtsahogh of the Shushi region, our military units with Russian peacekeepers ensure the security of the population.

Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

On August 17, Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws, the Presidential...

Russia asks its shipping companies to focus on transit potential of Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov called on Russian automobile shipping companies to...

Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory...

Stepanakert warns of Azeri attempts to undermine Armenian-Russian ties, cut off Artsakh

Artsakh slammed Azerbaijan for once again “distorting reality” over the issue of the status of Artsakh,...

"Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan,...

Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from...

Economy

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Wednesday recorded...

Hadrut resident makes her own eco-product in Yerevan

Armine Sargsyan, who has been displaced from Hadrut due to the recent 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan,...

200,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine supplied to Armenia

200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia, the healthcare minister...

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 64 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 17 in Artsakh.

Famous German Doctor is in Artsakh

Thomas Urig, a famous German doctor with international experience, founder-owner of three Mannheim Rehabilitation...

Houses are renovated for the displaced people in Khantsk

The community of Khantsk of Askeran region, Artsakh Republic has 224 inhabitants. After the war, the...

Military

Russian peacekeepers held a training session on the defence of an observation post in Artsakh

Also, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries out combat training activities and conducts training to prevent violations, as well as a possible attack on the observation post, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Observers from four NATO countries to take part in International Army Games — Shoigu

Observers from four NATO countries will take part in the Army-2021 International Army Games that will...

About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh caught...

5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for “perfecting the functional...

Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the...

Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the...

Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Videos

Culture

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

West leaves behind new crisis for future generations in Afghanistan, says Russian diplomat

Russia reports 20,914 daily COVID-19 cases

Biden approval drops to lowest of 7-month presidency after Taliban takeover

Evacuations from Afghanistan speed up, Taliban vows peace

