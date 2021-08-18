Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-3.3 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 1:41pm local time, 14 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremor measured magnitude 4 to 5 at the epicenter, NEWS.am informs, citing the MES.

The seismic activity was felt in Saragyugh and Bavra villages of Armenia’s Shirak Province.