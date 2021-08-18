Hadrut resident makes her own eco-product in Yerevan

Armine Sargsyan, who has been displaced from Artsakh's Hadrut due to the recent 44-Day War unleashed by Azerbaijan, is making her own eco-product in Yerevan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Armine Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress" , noting that her brand name is Hadrut Sweet Corner.

''The idea of making fruit and vegetable chips without any additives arose in Yerevan after the war. I have never had such an idea in Hadrut. I had an English language training center in my homeland and I did not think about doing anything else.

After moving to Yerevan, I did not have a job, so I decided to start a business through which I would introduce people to the sweet corner of Hadrut.

These chips are very tasty and useful. They are dried at the right temperature, so the product does not lose the useful substances,''she said.

In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'', Armine Sargsyan noted that she hopes to return to Hadrut.

" Hadrut is the diamond eye of our Homeland. I can not imagine a strong and stable Artsakh without Hadrut and Shushi. The people of Artsakh are strong, full of will; wherever they are, they will not stop loving and worshiping their land, hoping to see their country united and complete again,'' she said, in particular.