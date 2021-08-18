200,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine supplied to Armenia

200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia, the healthcare minister Anahit Avanesyan said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Avanesyan called on everyone to get vaccinated. “Exercise your right to be healthy, the government is providing the vaccine free of charge for everyone, and the COVID-19 vaccine will protect us from serious illness and death,” she said in a statement.

The Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines are also used in Armenia.