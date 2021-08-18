About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh caught fire as a result of shots fired by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A firefighting unit was dispatched to extinguish the fire, but the Azerbaijani military started shooting at the firefighters, hindering the firefighting mission,” the Artsakh Defense Army said. The firefighters didn’t suffer injuries.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command was notified on the Azeri ceasefire violation, the Artsakh military said.