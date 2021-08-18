Artsakhpress

International

Biden approval drops to lowest of 7-month presidency after Taliban takeover

President Joe Biden's approval rating dropped by 7 percentage points and hit its lowest level so far as the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed over the weekend here in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for their safety, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The national opinion poll, conducted on Monday, found that 46% of American adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, the lowest recorded in weekly polls that started when Biden took office in January.

It is also down from the 53% who felt the same way in a similar Reuters/Ipsos poll that ran on Friday.

Biden’s popularity dropped as the Taliban entered the capital, Kabul, wiping away two decades of U.S. military presence that cost nearly 1 trillion taxpayer dollars and thousands of American lives.

However, a majority of both Republican and Democratic voters said the chaos was a sign that the United States should leave.

A separate Ipsos snap poll, also conducted on Monday, found that fewer than half of Americans liked the way Biden has steered the U.S. military and diplomatic effort in Afghanistan this year. The president, who just last month praised Afghan forces for being “as well-equipped as any in the world,” was rated worse than the other three presidents who presided over the United States’ longest war.

The United States and Western allies continued to evacuate diplomats and civilians on Tuesday, one day after Afghans crowded into Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to flee the Taliban regime.

Americans expressed a variety of opinions that may still be evolving as the Taliban completes its takeover of the country.

The Ipsos poll found that 75% of Americans supported the decision to send in additional troops to secure key facilities in Afghanistan until the withdrawal is complete, and about the same number supported the evacuation of Afghans who helped U.S. forces in the country.

Yet Americans appeared to be largely unsettled on what to think of the war, with majorities expressing somewhat contradictory views about what the U.S. military should have done.

For example, a majority of the 18-to-65-year-olds who took the Ipsos survey - 68% - agreed that the war “was going to end badly, no matter when the U.S. left,” and 61% wanted the United States to complete its withdrawal of troops on schedule.

Yet a smaller majority - 51% - also agreed that “it would have been worth it for the United States to leave troops in Afghanistan another year,” and 50% wanted to send troops back into the country to fight the Taliban.

In many cases, Republicans and Democrats appeared to share the same outlook on the war: six in 10 Republicans and seven in 10 Democrats agreed, for example, that the swift capitulation of the Afghan government “is evidence why the U.S. should get out of the conflict.”

About 44% of respondents said they thought Biden has done a “good job” in Afghanistan. In comparison, 51% praised the way former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama handled the war.

Approval of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan is even lower than that of former President George W. Bush, who ordered the Afghanistan invasion and entrenched the United States in the costly and ultimately futile effort to foster new leadership in the country.

About 47% of Americans felt that Bush did a good job in Afghanistan.

To be sure, the latest polling should be viewed so far as just a one-week drop: it is still far too early to say how the Taliban takeover will affect Biden politically.

Forty percent of registered voters said in the Reuters/Ipsos poll that they would vote for a Democrat in next year’s congressional elections, while 37% said they would back a Republican.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 947 American adults, including 403 Democrats and 350 Republicans. The results have a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 4 percentage points.

The Ipsos online snap poll gathered responses from 1,000 people, including 443 Democrats and 247 Republicans. It has a credibility interval of about 4 percentage points.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

On August 17, Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

Russia asks its shipping companies to focus on transit potential of Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov called on Russian automobile shipping companies to...

Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory...

Stepanakert warns of Azeri attempts to undermine Armenian-Russian ties, cut off Artsakh

Artsakh slammed Azerbaijan for once again “distorting reality” over the issue of the status of Artsakh,...

"Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan,...

Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from...

Armenia FM highly appreciates Uruguay’s condemnation of Azeri aggression against Artsakh

Armenia highly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position over the Azeri-Turkish aggression against...

Economy

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-3.3 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 1:41pm local time, 14 km northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface.

200,000 doses of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine supplied to Armenia

200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 were supplied to Armenia, the healthcare minister...

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

A total of 64 COVID-19 tests were conducted on August 17 in Artsakh.

Famous German Doctor is in Artsakh

Thomas Urig, a famous German doctor with international experience, founder-owner of three Mannheim Rehabilitation...

Houses are renovated for the displaced people in Khantsk

The community of Khantsk of Askeran region, Artsakh Republic has 224 inhabitants. After the war, the...

The story of the Stepanyan family from Artsakh's Taghavard community

Due to the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Stepanyan family has been displaced from their homeland.

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

Military

About 3 hectares of grass in Artsakh catches fire due to Azerbaijan shooting

At around 8:40pm on Tuesday, about 3 hectares of grass near the southwestern border of Artsakh caught fire as a result of shots fired by Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army reported.

5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for “perfecting the functional...

Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the...

Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the...

Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Videos

Culture

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Evacuations from Afghanistan speed up, Taliban vows peace

EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan

US, UK leaders agree to hold online G7 summit on Afghanistan

