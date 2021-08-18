EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan

"This dialogue will also have to focus on the means to prevent a return of a foreign terrorist presence in Afghanistan," he noted. "We will deal with the Afghan authorities such as they are, at the same time remaining naturally vigilant of the respect of international obligations."
After the United States announced the end of an armed operation in Afghanistan and began to withdraw its troops, the Taliban launched a large-scale offensive on the government army and by August 15 entered Kabul after meeting no resistance. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he was resigning to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy employees.