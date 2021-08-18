EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan

The European Union is ready to begin dialogue with the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) but their recognition will depend on what they do, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel said on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Taliban have won the war. So we will have to talk with them, in order to engage in a dialogue as soon as necessary to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster but also a humanitarian crisis," he told a news conference after an online extraordinary meeting of EU foreign ministers. "It is not a matter of official recognition, it is a matter of dealing with them."