US, UK leaders agree to hold online G7 summit on Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to hold an online summit of G7 leaders dedicated to the situation in Afghanistan next week in a phone conversation on Tuesday, Tass informs, citing the White House press service.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach," the statement said.

"They commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working shoulder to shoulder in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort. They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House press service added.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

On August 17, Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

Russia asks its shipping companies to focus on transit potential of Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov called on Russian automobile shipping companies to...

Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory...

Stepanakert warns of Azeri attempts to undermine Armenian-Russian ties, cut off Artsakh

Artsakh slammed Azerbaijan for once again “distorting reality” over the issue of the status of Artsakh,...

"Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan,...

Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from...

Armenia FM highly appreciates Uruguay’s condemnation of Azeri aggression against Artsakh

Armenia highly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position over the Azeri-Turkish aggression against...

Economy

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Famous German Doctor is in Artsakh

Thomas Urig, a famous German doctor with international experience, founder-owner of three Mannheim Rehabilitation Centers, lecturer at the Medical School of Physiotherapists and Heiderberg Medical University, is in Artsakh.

Houses are renovated for the displaced people in Khantsk

The community of Khantsk of Askeran region, Artsakh Republic has 224 inhabitants. After the war, the...

The story of the Stepanyan family from Artsakh's Taghavard community

Due to the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Stepanyan family has been displaced from their homeland.

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

The story of the Petrosyan family from Artsakh's Haykavan community

Due to the 44-day war, the Petrosyan family has been deprived of everything and displaced from their...

A resident of the Artsakh village of Khnushinak opened his own production in the yard of his house

Sergey Ohanyan, a resident of the village of Khnushinak of Artsakh’s Martuni region, has been producing...

Military

5th Army Corps of Armenian military holds drills

Drills were held at the 5th Army Corps of the Armenian Armed Forces for “perfecting the functional duties and specialized skills” of servicemembers, the defense ministry said.

Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the...

Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the...

Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction...

EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan
Famous German Doctor is in Artsakh
Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport
Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Artsakh
Artsakh's Martuni today
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Football Tournament Held Among Artsakh State Structures
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Videos

Culture

The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

EU recognized Taliban victory in Afghanistan

US, UK leaders agree to hold online G7 summit on Afghanistan

Taliban suspends all flights from Kabul airport

Taliban announces ‘amnesty,’ urges women to join government

