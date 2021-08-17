Thomas Urig, a famous German doctor with international experience, founder-owner of three Rehabilitation Centers in Mannheim, lecturer at the Medical School of Physiotherapists and Heiderberg Medical University, is in Artsakh.

August 17, 2021, 17:43 Famous German Doctor is in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: He is sharing his professional experience and knowledge with the specialists of the Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center in Stepanakert.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress” Thomas Urig said: “ I have been very warmly received in Artsakh. I am very glad that I am able to contribute to the development of the professional skills of the center’s specialists by investing my knowledge.

"The purpose of my visit is to help the director of the center in his work, especially in the training of therapists, teaching new therapies and improving the professional quality. The center has good specialists; I just try to explain more effective therapy solutions as an experienced specialist.

"I have been to Artsakh several times and, of course, I want to visit again, but it depends on the developments of the situation in this country," Thomas Urig said.