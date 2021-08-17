On August 17, Artsakh Republic President, Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws, the Presidential Office stated.

August 17, 2021, 16:12 Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of laws

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a law on making amendments and additions to the law '' On amnesty of penalties for a number of administrative offenses'', '' On state duty'' , on making amendment and addition to the law ''On VAT'', on making amendments and addition to the law ''On VAT'', on making amendment to the law ''On military service and the status of serviceman''.