The community of Khantsk of Askeran region, Artsakh Republic has 224 inhabitants. After the war, the residents of the village have returned.

August 17, 2021, 15:44 Houses are renovated for the displaced people in Khantsk

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Arnold Abrahamyan told "Artsakhpress".

"4 families with 20 people have resettled in the village. We will accept 10 more families by September. Currently, 10 houses are being renovated for them.

The school has been reopened since December. We do not have a kindergarten, as the building needs renovation. There is a community center, a celebrity hall and a club in the community. We also have an aid station.

The village has been supplied with electricity for a year. The head of the community noted that the main problem of the village is the water supply. The head of the community noted with regret that 4 of their fellow-villagers have fallen during the recent battles for the defense of the homeland.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers and their future plans, he noted that the majority of the population is engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.