Russia asks its shipping companies to focus on transit potential of Nagorno Karabakh

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov called on Russian automobile shipping companies to draw attention on the transit potential of Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Now, active work is underway there in the direction of infrastructure and road restoration, therefore we ask you to pay attention on this promising territory, I believe it will have obvious economic benefit. It is important that the economic development of this section in our direct neighborhood proceeds with active Russian participation,” Lavrov said during a meeting at the Russian International Automobile Association.