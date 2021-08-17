The works of the students of Koghb Art School exhibited in Stepanakert Gallery

The works of the participants of the painting symposium of the Koghb Art School of Tavush are exhibited in the Stepanakert City Gallery.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of the Stepanakert Gallery Yelena Dadayan told "Artsakhpress", noting: “At our invitation, about 70 works by 11 artists of the Art School of Koghb are exhibited in the Stepanakert Gallery.

Every summer, Koghb Art School organizes a symposium, which is attended by the school's teachers and students, as well as artists from different communities of Armenia and this year from Artsakh,as well. The aim of the symposium is to unite art-loving people,” she said, in particular.