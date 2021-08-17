Artsakhpress

Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESSThe message runs as follows,

''Dear Prime Minister,

I wish to cordially congratulate you on the occasion of re-appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The United Kingdom deeply appreciates our bilateral relations, shares your vision for a future with stable economy and democracy for Armenia. The recent parliamentary elections demonstrated Armenia's commitment to building a strong democratic foundation. I am pleased that the United Kingdom sent election observers to strengthen voter confidence, and we are committed to providing ongoing practical support to your reform agenda.

The United Kingdom expects collaboration with Armenia to address global challenges, particularly in the areas of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. I hope to host you at the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November this year.

I would like to reaffirm my full support for a fully negotiated, sustainable and peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. After the 2020 conflict, the United Kingdom was the first country to provide humanitarian assistance through the works of the ICRC.We continue to support the rehabilitation of border communities.

I once again congratulate you on re-appointment. I expect continuation of joint work and strengthening of bilateral relations''.


     

Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

Stepanakert warns of Azeri attempts to undermine Armenian-Russian ties, cut off Artsakh

Artsakh slammed Azerbaijan for once again “distorting reality” over the issue of the status of Artsakh,...

"Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan,...

Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from...

Armenia FM highly appreciates Uruguay’s condemnation of Azeri aggression against Artsakh

Armenia highly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position over the Azeri-Turkish aggression against...

Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia

US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop...

Azeri attempts to drive Armenians out of Artsakh are doomed to failure, says Stepanakert

The military-political situation in Artsakh, despite being very unique on one hand, is generally calm,...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

The story of the Stepanyan family from Artsakh's Taghavard community

Due to the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Stepanyan family has been displaced from their homeland.

Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Six new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

The story of the Petrosyan family from Artsakh's Haykavan community

Due to the 44-day war, the Petrosyan family has been deprived of everything and displaced from their...

A resident of the Artsakh village of Khnushinak opened his own production in the yard of his house

Sergey Ohanyan, a resident of the village of Khnushinak of Artsakh’s Martuni region, has been producing...

A resident of the Artsakh village of Khnushinak opened his own production in the yard of his house

Sergey Ohanyan, a resident of the village of Khnushinak of Artsakh’s Martuni region, has been producing...

“Artsakh of Life". Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the Primate of the...

An event dedicated to Hadrut Day held in Stepanakert

On August 16, on the initiative of the Hadrut Art School, a memorial evening, dedicated to the Revival...

Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the very outset, and bear the responsibility for killing the 2 Armenian servicemen in Yeraskh and Gegharkunik on 16 August, i.e. violating their right to life, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the...

Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction...

No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh's Mataghis-Talish direction

Artsakh search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied...

Taliban announces ‘amnesty,’ urges women to join government
The story of the Stepanyan family from Artsakh's Taghavard community
Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen
Biden defends his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan
Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Taliban announces ‘amnesty,’ urges women to join government

Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address UN General Assembly

Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan after its president’s flight

Biden defends his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

