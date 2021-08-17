Prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

August 17, 2021, 14:56 Boris Johnson reiterates full support for peaceful settlement of NK conflict

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message runs as follows,

''Dear Prime Minister,

I wish to cordially congratulate you on the occasion of re-appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The United Kingdom deeply appreciates our bilateral relations, shares your vision for a future with stable economy and democracy for Armenia. The recent parliamentary elections demonstrated Armenia's commitment to building a strong democratic foundation. I am pleased that the United Kingdom sent election observers to strengthen voter confidence, and we are committed to providing ongoing practical support to your reform agenda.

The United Kingdom expects collaboration with Armenia to address global challenges, particularly in the areas of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. I hope to host you at the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November this year.

I would like to reaffirm my full support for a fully negotiated, sustainable and peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group. After the 2020 conflict, the United Kingdom was the first country to provide humanitarian assistance through the works of the ICRC.We continue to support the rehabilitation of border communities.

I once again congratulate you on re-appointment. I expect continuation of joint work and strengthening of bilateral relations''.