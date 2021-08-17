Due to the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the Stepanyan family has been displaced from their homeland.

August 17, 2021, 12:45 The story of the Stepanyan family from Artsakh's Taghavard community

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The family is from the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region. Today, the family lives in the basement of one of the residential buildings in Stepanakert.

"Our family consists of four members: my husband, two sons, a daughter and me.

Before the war we were engaged in gardening and cattle-breeding.

Days after the signing of the ceasefire, we returned to Stepanakert. Now my husband has no job,” said Mrs. Armine.

She noted that so far they have been able to cover their daily expenses to some extent thanks to the assistance provided to the displaced people.

“We have regularly benefited from the material support provided. The International Committee of the Red Cross has provided assistance several times.

Today we need household items. We had everything in our village; we were earning our bread by the sweat of our brow," she concluded.