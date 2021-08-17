The Azerbaijani authorities are acting unlawfully, in blatant violation of international norms from the very outset, and bear the responsibility for killing the 2 Armenian servicemen in Yeraskh and Gegharkunik on 16 August, i.e. violating their right to life, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a statement.

August 17, 2021, 12:15 Human Rights Defender contacts international organizations over Azeri unlawful actions, killing of Armenian servicemen

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS:

“The context must be taken into account and the minimum facts that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces:

Have incurred and have illegally positioned themselves in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, specifically in the Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces; Since November 9, 2020, they are physically present in the lands that are legally owned by the residents of Armenia or are part of the communal ownership based on legal documents and property rights (pastures, hayfields, arable lands, houses); They are regularly firing in the direction of the villages, creating a real threat to the life and health of the civilians, and causing damage to property and livestock of people; They are engaged in criminal acts against civilians, such as theft of livestock, illegally attempting to deprive people of their liberty, threatening civilians with firearms, obstructing agricultural activities, etc; Due to their presence in the immediate vicinity of the villages and on the roads between the communities, the free movement of people has been limited (infringed right); Provoke shootings, which stop only due to preventive measures taken by Armenia’s Armed Forces. This means that the Armenian Armed Forces protect the rights, life and peace of our residents. Moreover, the Azerbaijani authorities officially state, their armed attacks, threats of war are aimed at exerting an internationally prohibited influence on the delimitation and demarcation processes of borders.

These facts and justifications will be sent to international organizations”.