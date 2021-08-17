The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bella Sargsyan, the head of the Strategic Planning Department of the Charitable Investment Programs, told "Artsakhpress", noting that in the first stage of accepting the applications, the interest of the people of Artsakh in the Fund's activities was significant.

"Summing up the first stage, we should mention that about 130 people are interested in the program.

Actually we have 33 programs that have gone through all the stages of accepting the application. At present, 10 programs have been approved, 7 of which have already been posted on the Foundation's online platform. Those who wish can already provide their support to the preferred program.

It is noticeable that our compatriots mainly express a desire to present programs in the field of animal husbandry. "There are both experienced and beginners who clearly understand the specifics of the field, they know how to accept the challenges of their proposed business project," added B. Sargsyan.