Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address UN General Assembly

Presidents of a number of countries, including Brazil, Venezuela, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Moldova, the State of Palestine, Poland, the US, Turkey, Ukraine, France and Estonia, plan to address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, according to draft program obtained by TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESSMoreover, heads of governments of Armenia, Britain, Haiti, Georgia, Israel, Italy, Canada, Pakistan, and Japan are expected to speak.

High-level meetings of the General Assembly will start on September 21.


     

Stepanakert warns of Azeri attempts to undermine Armenian-Russian ties, cut off Artsakh

Artsakh slammed Azerbaijan for once again “distorting reality” over the issue of the status of Artsakh, as Baku again generated fake news.

"Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan,...

Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from...

Armenia FM highly appreciates Uruguay’s condemnation of Azeri aggression against Artsakh

Armenia highly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position over the Azeri-Turkish aggression against...

Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia

US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop...

Azeri attempts to drive Armenians out of Artsakh are doomed to failure, says Stepanakert

The military-political situation in Artsakh, despite being very unique on one hand, is generally calm,...

Artsakh NA Speaker receives President of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia

On August 13, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Artur Tovmasyan received...

The first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs summed up

"High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has summed up the first stage of accepting applications for business and charitable programs, that has started since May 2021.

Dollar rises in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in...

Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in...

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

The story of the Petrosyan family from Artsakh's Haykavan community

Due to the 44-day war, the Petrosyan family has been deprived of everything and displaced from their homeland.

A resident of the Artsakh village of Khnushinak opened his own production in the yard of his house

Sergey Ohanyan, a resident of the village of Khnushinak of Artsakh’s Martuni region, has been producing...

“Artsakh of Life". Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the Primate of the...

An event dedicated to Hadrut Day held in Stepanakert

On August 16, on the initiative of the Hadrut Art School, a memorial evening, dedicated to the Revival...

A resident of Moscow, originally from Artsakh, organized comics creation course in Stepanakert

Anahit Baghdasaryan who is originally from Artsakh but now lives in Moscow, organized a comics creation...

The story of the Astoyan family from Artsakh's Jivani village

Due to the 44-day war, most of the population of Artsakh was forced to leave their homeland, settling...

Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the Yeraskh village section of the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction...

No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh's Mataghis-Talish direction

Artsakh search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address UN General Assembly

Lavrov, Blinken discuss situation in Afghanistan after its president’s flight

Biden defends his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

US does not want to be responsible for its geopolitical experiments, Russian diplomat says

