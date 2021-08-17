Presidents of US, Venezuela, Turkey, Ukraine to address UN General Assembly

Presidents of a number of countries, including Brazil, Venezuela, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Moldova, the State of Palestine, Poland, the US, Turkey, Ukraine, France and Estonia, plan to address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, according to draft program obtained by TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Moreover, heads of governments of Armenia, Britain, Haiti, Georgia, Israel, Italy, Canada, Pakistan, and Japan are expected to speak.

High-level meetings of the General Assembly will start on September 21.