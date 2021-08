Artsakh State Minister, Artak Beglaryan, has responded to the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on the Republic of Artsakh.

August 16, 2021, 17:30 "Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan, forget." Artsakh State Minister responds to Aliyev

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh State Minister tweeted:

On #Aliyev's recent interview:

1. Lies don't become truths by repeating; #Artsakh/#Karabakh now has 120,000 population, not 25,000;

2. Artsakh will never be a part of #Azerbaijan, forget;

3. We expect clear reaction by intl community on his confession that Az launched the war.