The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 492.52/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.26 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

August 16, 2021, 17:15 Dollar rises in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 580.29 (up by AMD 1.98), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 682.48 (down by AMD 3.16), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.71 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 370.3, AMD 28,088.71 and AMD 16,230.76, respectively.