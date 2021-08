Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 20,765 to 6,621,601 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The number of new daily cases fell below 21,000 for the first time since June 29, when 20,616 cases had been identified, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.31%.