Stepanakert water crisis: President of Artsakh orders construction of new dam amid “natural disaster”

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan convened a meeting with government officials on the Stepanakert City water supply crisis, Armenpress informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Government officials in charge and experts briefed the president on the cause of the water crisis: drought and abrupt increase of population (higher water consumption) due to the 2020 war.

“The president said that the country is facing a natural disaster these days and all political manipulations around the water supply issue are ungrounded and unacceptable,” the presidency of Artsakh said in a news release.

Water supply to leisure facilities and car washes has been suspended in order to save as much water as possible.

With support of the ICRC mission in Artsakh, water tanks are being installed in the city’s district which don’t have water supply, and water is being supplied to residents by firefighting engines and other vehicles.

As a temporary solution, the President ordered the government officials to increase the quantity of water tanks in the districts and ramp up the frequency and volume of drinking water supply, and use all opportunities of re-launching available artesian wells and building new ones.

“Arayik Harutyunyan stressed that parallel to current works, it is necessary to swiftly develop a long-term comprehensive solution for coming years. In this direction the president tasked to launch and complete as soon as possible the construction of the Patara Dam and the pipeline supplying water from the Patara River to the water supply system of the capital city. The construction of the Patara Dam will enable to guarantee a 24/7 water supply system of the capital, and solve the drinking and irrigation water issue of several communities in Askeran region.”