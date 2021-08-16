Armenian school students take bronze at International Geography Olympiad

The Armenian team of school students won bronze at the 17th International Geography Olympiad held from August 10 to 16, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport reported on Monday.
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The competition was attended by 179 students from 46 countries, Panorama.am informs.
As the ministry said, the Armenian team was represented by four students - Mariam Grigoryan from Yerevan Quantum College, Ruben Sargsyan from Gyumri Photon College, Hovhannes Stepanyan from the basic school of Nor Artagers village of Armavir region and Lusine Harutyunyan from the basic school of Norashen village of Ararat province.
The team was headed by Arsen Grigoryan from Yerevan State University and Vardan Asatryan from Quantum College. It is noted that the Armenian team had participated in number of international Geography Olympiads but never won medals previously.