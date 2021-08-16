Armenia FM highly appreciates Uruguay’s condemnation of Azeri aggression against Artsakh

Armenia highly appreciates Uruguay’s principled position over the Azeri-Turkish aggression against Artsakh in 2020, acting foreign minister Armen Grigoryan said at a joint press conference with his Uruguayan counterpart Francisco Bustillo.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Among others, the country’s legislature condemned Turkey’s involvement of mercenaries and cases of human rights violations and bombardments of civilian infrastructures by Azerbaijan during the Karabakh conflict. All this confirms that although geographically Armenia and Uruguay are far apart, the continuously strengthening connection of values and worldview between Armenians and Uruguayans gives the chance to overcome the kilometers of distance separating us,” Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan noted that the consequences of the war which Azerbaijan unleashed against the right to self determination and right to existence of the people of Artsakh aren’t yet overcome.

“Armenia and Artsakh are facing a security problem, Armenian prisoners of war, including civilian captives haven’t been returned yet. In this condition, we continue to rely on solidarity of our friends, and of course Uruguay.”