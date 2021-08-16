Due to the 44-day war, the Petrosyan family has been displaced from the homeland.

August 16, 2021, 12:56 The story of the Petrosyan family from Artsakh's Haykavan community

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The family is from Haykavan community of Artsakh’s Hadrut (which is currently under the occupation of Azerbaijan). Today, the family lives in the basement of one of the residential buildings in Stepanakert.

"Our family consists of four members: my husband, two children and me.

My husband has a 3rd degree disability. Before the war, he worked in various jobs to make a living. In November 4, 2020 our second daughter was born. Days after the signing of the ceasefire, we returned to Stepanakert. Now he works in a construction company," said Mrs. Inna.

She said that so far they have been able to cover their daily expenses to some extent thanks to the assistance provided to the displaced people.

“Thanks to the financial support provided to the displaced people, we have been able to buy a washing machine. I would like to have a TV. It would change the daily life of children to some extent. Life in Haykavan was happy, although we lived with our own worries and daily affairs. Even the most difficult problems were being solved quickly, but today everything is different,” she concluded.