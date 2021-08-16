On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the Yeraskh village section of the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

August 16, 2021, 12:18 Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the Azerbaijani violations, Senior Corporal Vahan Tatosyan, born 1975, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, was shot and killed in the Yeraskh section by the Azeri sniper around 09:50 from the Nakhijevan direction.

“The adversary suffered casualties as a result of countermeasures of the Armenian side,” the defense ministry said.