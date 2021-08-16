A resident of the Artsakh village of Khnushinak opened his own production in the yard of his house

Sergey Ohanyan, a resident of the village of Khnushinak of Artsakh’s Martuni region, has been producing dried fruit with his family for five years.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sergey Ohanyan never wanted to leave the village. He intends to continue and develop what he has started with his sons Varuzhan and Meruzhan.

"It is my sons' idea to make dried fruit. At first we produced less, but the demand was increasing year by year. So we decided to increase the quantity of product.

We established a garden with our own funds in 2011. There are 180 plum trees in the garden, 120 of which are newly planted. We have 500 cherry trees, there are few apple trees. We also have about 1000 walnut and 30 hazelnut bushes.

We have installed a special device for drying fruit in the yard of the house. We produce ecologically clean and useful products. We have purchased a dryer, where we will be able to dry the fruit in adverse weather conditions.

The product is sold in Stepanakert, Martuni and in regional communities. Our goal is to export our product from Artsakh," said Sergey Ohanyan and added that they need a special refrigerator so that the whole crop does not spoil.

Photos by "Amaras" official newspaper