Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

August 16, 2021, 11:46 “Artsakh of Life". Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Artsakh is not a foreign place for me. I was born and raised here. Every sanctuary, every stone is close to my heart.

Throughout our history, our people, our ancestors have had both victories and defeats, but they have continued to live, they have not given up the struggle for survival, but have started anew, thinking about their mistakes.

And this is the most important in Christianity: to perceive and to accept your mistake, to repent and to start your life anew with divine power. In the post-war period, the people of Artsakh must be well aware that they live on a God-given land. Living and creating on this land is a divine gift, a divine command.

In this regard, the Bible says: "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.’’

If Artsakh is a treasure for us, then our hearts should be here," said the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, in particular.