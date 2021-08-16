Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Artsakh is not a foreign place for me. I was born and raised here. Every sanctuary, every stone is close to my heart.
Throughout our history, our people, our ancestors have had both victories and defeats, but they have continued to live, they have not given up the struggle for survival, but have started anew, thinking about their mistakes.
If Artsakh is a treasure for us, then our hearts should be here," said the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, in particular.