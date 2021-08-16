Artsakhpress

US to increase its troop presence at Kabul airport to 6,000

The United States has said that it would deploy as many as 6,000 of its troops at Kabul airport to ensure safe departure of its citizens and those from its friends and allies from Afghanistan which has now been taken over by the Taliban, in a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the elected regime led by President Ashraf Ghani, The Economic Times reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS“At present we are completing a series of steps to secure Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” said a joint statement issued by the Department of State and the Defense Department.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will have expanded our security presence to nearly 6,000 troops, with a mission focused solely on facilitating these efforts and will be taking over air traffic control. Tomorrow and over the coming days, we will be transferring out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been resident in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their families and other particularly vulnerable Afghan nationals,” it said.

“We will accelerate the evacuation of thousands of Afghans eligible for US Special Immigrant Visas, nearly 2,000 of whom have already arrived in the United States over the past two weeks. For all categories, Afghans who have cleared security screening will continue to be transferred directly to the United States. And we will find additional locations for those yet to be screened,” the statement said.


     

Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia

US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia.

Azeri attempts to drive Armenians out of Artsakh are doomed to failure, says Stepanakert

The military-political situation in Artsakh, despite being very unique on one hand, is generally calm,...

Artsakh NA Speaker receives President of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia

On August 13, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Artur Tovmasyan received...

Artsakh President signed a number of decrees

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

Foreign Minister of Artsakh had an online meeting with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia

On August 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online meeting...

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international...

We call on our compatriots not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy. Artsakh FM

On August 11, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has issued a statement, considerably distorting the real...

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

The story of the Petrosyan family from Artsakh's Haykavan community

Due to the 44-day war, the Petrosyan family has been deprived of everything and displaced from their homeland.

“Artsakh of Life". Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, His Grace Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan

Within the framework of the “Artsakh of Life" project, "Artsakhpress" interviewed the Primate of the...

An event dedicated to Hadrut Day held in Stepanakert

On August 16, on the initiative of the Hadrut Art School, a memorial evening, dedicated to the Revival...

A resident of Moscow, originally from Artsakh, organized comics creation course in Stepanakert

Anahit Baghdasaryan who is originally from Artsakh but now lives in Moscow, organized a comics creation...

The story of the Astoyan family from Artsakh's Jivani village

Due to the 44-day war, most of the population of Artsakh was forced to leave their homeland, settling...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

Armenian serviceman shot dead by Azeri sniper fire from Nakhijevan

On Monday morning, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces resorts to provocation also toward the Yeraskh village section of the Nakhichevan direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Azeri troops open fire at Armenian village

The Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says he received reports early Sunday morning that the Azerbaijani...

Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction...

No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh's Mataghis-Talish direction

Artsakh search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another...

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

US to increase its troop presence at Kabul airport to 6,000

Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul

Germany declares US, Turkey, Israel as high-risk COVID areas

Russia to maintain foreign policy course after parliamentary election — Lavrov

