US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia.

August 16, 2021, 10:08 Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Blaming Armenia is a clear sign of Aliyev's bad faith arguments during & after the war in Artsakh last year. The U.S. shouldn't blame both sides when casting guilt for the bloodshed & instability in the region.@StateDeptmust use every tool available to stop Aliyev's aggression,” Pallone tweeted.