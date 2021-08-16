US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia.
Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Blaming Armenia is a clear sign of Aliyev's bad faith arguments during & after the war in Artsakh last year. The U.S. shouldn't blame both sides when casting guilt for the bloodshed & instability in the region.@StateDeptmust use every tool available to stop Aliyev's aggression,” Pallone tweeted.