The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has gained control over the entire territory of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Sunday, Tass informs.
Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The security situation in Kabul is under control, our forces have reached all districts of the city," the Ariana News channel quoted him as saying.
The spokesman added that Taliban members will be on duty at night to maintain security, and assured residents there was nothing to be afraid of.
Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakval imposed a night-time curfew in the city starting from 21:00 local time (19:30 Moscow time) in order to prevent provocations and maintain the security of the civilian population.