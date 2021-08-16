Artsakhpress

International

Taliban now controls all districts of Kabul

The radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has gained control over the entire territory of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Sunday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 16, ARTSAKHPRESS"The security situation in Kabul is under control, our forces have reached all districts of the city," the Ariana News channel quoted him as saying.

The spokesman added that Taliban members will be on duty at night to maintain security, and assured residents there was nothing to be afraid of.

In his words, the radical movement’s leaders made the decision to enter the Afghan capital following reports of plunder and instability there.
According to Al Arabiya, militants of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday, meeting no resistance, and are taking control of governmental offices, abandoned by pro-government forces. Reportedly, Taliban militants have already seized the presidential palace. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, fleeing presumably to Tajikistan or Oman. The Taliban urged city residents to stay indoors for security reasons.

Afghanistan’s acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakval imposed a night-time curfew in the city starting from 21:00 local time (19:30 Moscow time) in order to prevent provocations and maintain the security of the civilian population.


     

Politics

Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia

US Congressman Frank Pallone called on the State Department to “use every tool available” to stop Azeri president Ilham Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia.

Azeri attempts to drive Armenians out of Artsakh are doomed to failure, says Stepanakert

The military-political situation in Artsakh, despite being very unique on one hand, is generally calm,...

Artsakh NA Speaker receives President of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia

On August 13, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Artur Tovmasyan received...

Artsakh President signed a number of decrees

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

Foreign Minister of Artsakh had an online meeting with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia

On August 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online meeting...

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international...

We call on our compatriots not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy. Artsakh FM

On August 11, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has issued a statement, considerably distorting the real...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

A resident of Moscow, originally from Artsakh, organized comics creation course in Stepanakert

Anahit Baghdasaryan who is originally from Artsakh but now lives in Moscow, organized a comics creation course in Stepanakert on August 1-13.

The story of the Astoyan family from Artsakh's Jivani village

Due to the 44-day war, most of the population of Artsakh was forced to leave their homeland, settling...

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

The school of the Nakhichevanik community needs renovation

The Nakhichevanik village of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 257 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents...

Russian peacekeepers donate about 40 liters of blood for patients in Nagorno-Karabakh

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent donated about 40 liters of blood for citizens who are...

“Arevik" Medical Association equipped with a mobile X-ray unit “Rafale DR’’

Thanks to the efforts of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and thanks to the donation of AGBU Central...

Military

Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms of various calibers on the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik Province section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction...

No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh's Mataghis-Talish direction

Artsakh search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another...

Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces,...

There is a change in the enemy's tactics. Military expert

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

Congressman Pallone calls on US State Dept. to “use every tool available” to stop Aliyev’s aggression against Armenia
Germany declares US, Turkey, Israel as high-risk COVID areas
A resident of Moscow, originally from Artsakh, organized comics creation course in Stepanakert
The story of the Astoyan family from Artsakh's Jivani village
Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Culture

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Germany declares US, Turkey, Israel as high-risk COVID areas

Russia to maintain foreign policy course after parliamentary election — Lavrov

Russia’s COVID-19 tally rises by over 22,200,

