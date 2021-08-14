A resident of Moscow, originally from Artsakh, organized comics creation course in Stepanakert

Anahit Baghdasaryan who is originally from Artsakh but now lives in Moscow, organized a comics creation course in Stepanakert on August 1-13.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The author of the program Anahit Baghdasaryan told “Artsakhpress”, noting that she is a candidate of historical sciences and defended a thesis on "Sanctuaries of Artsakh Villages", that is why she often visits Artsakh.

I work as an educational editor in Moscow. In May, when I visited Artsakh again, I was thinking of implementing a painting project, because I believe that art helps people to show their artistic abilities, even when they have never painted. And creating a comic helps a person to believe in his/her own strength.

That's why I have chosen this direction. Comics is a complex work of art, but it is available to everyone. Thanks to comics, people express their excitements.

Within the framework of the program we organized 6 meetings: 4 lectures and 2 seminars.

The course was also conducted by artist Tigran Mangasaryan from Armenia. The group included 8 participants.

Anahit Baghdasaryan noted that they are going to publish a comics book in the near future. The book will contain various comics, some paintings by Artsakh artists, as well as works about Artsakh.