The German government has upgraded Israel, Turkey, and the United States to having a high COVID-19 risk, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Friday, Reuters reported.

August 14, 2021, 12:45 Germany declares US, Turkey, Israel as high-risk COVID areas

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade, RKI added.

The upgrade will take effect on Sunday, except in the case of Turkey, when it will come into force on Tuesday night.