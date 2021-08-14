Azerbaijan troops opened fire on Armenia positions in Gegharkunik Province

From 10pm to 10:40pm on Friday, the units from the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire with firearms of various calibers on the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik Province section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The Azerbaijani fire was stopped after the response actions of the Armenian side.

There are no victims from the Armenian side.

As of 11 p.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,'' the statement reads.