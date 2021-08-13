The military-political situation in Artsakh, despite being very unique on one hand, is generally calm, according to Artsakh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Davit Babayan.
Azeri attempts to drive Armenians out of Artsakh are doomed to failure, Davit Babayan
STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking to ARMENPRESS about the latest Azerbaijani military provocations on the line of contact, Babayan stressed that it doesn’t matter what kind of weapons the Azeri armed forces use against Artsakh because the Azeri’s main goal is the same – the psychological and geopolitical one, and not military.
“This is a multi-layered policy. The goal is one – to drive out the Armenians from Artsakh. And if that were to happen, an entirely different situation were to be created not only in Transcaucasia, but also in a huge wider region – Northern Caucasus, Middle East, Central Asia, Volga regions, Black Sea basin,” the foreign minister said.
“There are many problems, we have a lot to do, but most definitely it can be done, we can keep what we have,” the FM said.
Amid increased Azeri ceasefire violations both at the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh, for the first time on August 12the Russian peacekeepers overtly accused the Azeri military for breaching the ceasefire and attacking Armenian positions in Artsakh with kamikaze drones. The report on the attack was made initially by the Artsakh military on August 11, and the Russian peacekeepers confirmed it on August 12.