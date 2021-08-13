Azerbaijan’s former ambassador barred from entering Russia for 50 years

The Russian Interior Ministry has barred former ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belarus, Moldova and Pakistan Isfandiyar Vahabzade from entering Russia for 50 years after statements about the Russian people, the ministry’s press center told TASS.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Today the decisions were taken to deny entry to the Russian Federation for the term of 50 years to national of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuat Akhmetov and national of the Republic of Azerbaijan Isfandiyar Vahabzade, who made public statements on the Internet stoking ethnic tensions," the ministry reported.

Kuat Akhmetov, the organizer of the so-called ‘language patrols’ in Kazakhstan, spoke about the alleged disrespect of the Russians for their fellow countrymen.

Also, the Interior Ministry reiterated that a similar decision was made on August 10 regarding a national of Kyrgyzstan attacking a Russian-speaking girl in a shopping mall in Bishkek.

"The Russian Interior Ministry warns that the foreign nationals calling for destructive actions against the Russian Federation, its citizens and compatriots living abroad, will not be allowed into the country since their stay in Russia may jeopardize public order and security," the ministry said.