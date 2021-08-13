Artsakh NA Speaker receives President of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia

On August 13, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, Artur Tovmasyan received the President of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia, Vice-President of the International Engineering Academy, Honored Architect of the Russian Federation, Academician of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia, Sergey Minasyan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Information and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh informed “Artsakhpress”.

Speaking about the scientific-educational life of Artsakh, Artur Tovmasyan noted that Covid-19 and 44-Day War have had a devastating effect on the development of the scientific-educational system. In this regard, the NA Speaker underscored the works aimed at the restoration of the scientific-educational life in Artsakh and discussed issues contributing to its development.

For his part, Sergey Minasyan thanked for the warm reception and referred to the activity of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Armenia, the cooperation with the International Scientific-Technical Center and various scientific organizations.

At the end of the meeting, on behalf of the presidency of the International Engineering Academy, Sergey Minasyan handed an honorary diploma to the NA Speaker for his significant contribution to the legal provision of the management sector.