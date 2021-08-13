Almost 3 million people in Japan instructed to evacuate due to heavy rains

Japanese authorities have issued evacuation instructions for around 2.99 million people due to heavy downpours which caused the threat of landslides and flash floods, the NHK TV channel reported on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is stressed that these instructions are sent to residents of southwest and west Japan. These regions are expected to be pummeled by rain until late Saturday, with the total precipitation level reaching 300 mm.