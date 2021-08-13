Artsakhpress

German Chancellor to visit Moscow on August 20, Kiev on August 22

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Moscow on August 20, the details of the visit have not yet been announced, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing in Berlin on Friday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS"On Friday, August 20, the federal chancellor will travel to Moscow, at the beginning of next week we will tell about the content of the program," he said. "It is quite obvious that she will meet with the [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin]," he added.

"On August 22, Merkel will visit Kiev," the spokesman said confirming information reported earlier by the Ukrainian side.

He did not disclose any other details of either visit.

Earlier, press secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov announced the visit to Kiev. According to him, the sides will discuss, among other items, Berlin’s guarantees following the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.


     

Politics

Artsakh President signed a number of decrees

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

Foreign Minister of Artsakh had an online meeting with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia

On August 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online meeting...

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international...

We call on our compatriots not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy. Artsakh FM

On August 11, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has issued a statement, considerably distorting the real...

Russia will maintain lasting peacekeeping presence in Artsakh, says military expert Vladimir Evseev

Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, military expert Vladimir...

David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Armen Grigoryan

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...

Incidents at Armenia-Azerbaijan border pose threat to security of CSTO member Armenia – Secretary General Zas

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Two new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry of Health reports.

The school of the Nakhichevanik community needs renovation

The Nakhichevanik village of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 257 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents...

Russian peacekeepers donate about 40 liters of blood for patients in Nagorno-Karabakh

Servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent donated about 40 liters of blood for citizens who are...

“Arevik" Medical Association equipped with a mobile X-ray unit “Rafale DR’’

Thanks to the efforts of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and thanks to the donation of AGBU Central...

Pediatric neurologists from Armenia conduct free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

Pediatric neurologists Anaida Arsenyan and Mane Tadevosyan who arrived in Artsakh from Armenia, will...

Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition

The condition of the two of the three persons injured in Wednesday’s cluster bomb explosion—according...

Military

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 2:30am on Friday, Artsakh army units allegedly opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in Yukhari Veysal and Sghnakh villages, as well as nearby Shushi city.

Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction...

No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh's Mataghis-Talish direction

Artsakh search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied...

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another...

Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces,...

There is a change in the enemy's tactics. Military expert

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Culture

Famous singer's song "My Hadrut" premiered

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Sport

European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Almost 3 million people in Japan instructed to evacuate due to heavy rains

German Chancellor to visit Moscow on August 20, Kiev on August 22

Severe flooding and mudslides in northern Turkey leave at least 27 dead

Russia eyes organization of 2036 Summer Olympic Games — Lavrov

