Severe flooding and mudslides in northern Turkey leave at least 27 dead

Turkish authorities said on Friday the death toll from the severe floods and mudslides that struck the north of the country has risen to 27. One other person is reported missing, Euronews reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the source reminds, torrential rain triggered severe flooding and mudslides on the Black Sea coast. The floods battered the coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop, and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Helicopters were also scrambled to rescue several people stranded on rooftops.

The country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) confirmed on Thusday that rescuers had recovered the bodies of at least 15 victims in Kastamonu, the worst-affected region, where one building in the town of Bozkurt had collapsed. AFAD said on Friday morning that another 10 bodies were recovered in Kastamonu.

The two other victims were found in Sinop, while an 80-year-old woman was reported missing in Bartin province. Many of the affected areas were left without power and village roads were blocked. Nearly 5,000 search and rescue personnel have been deployed in the three provinces.