The Artsakh Defense Army has denied the statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that at around 2:30am on Friday, Artsakh army units allegedly opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in Yukhari Veysal and Sghnakh villages, as well as nearby Shushi city.

August 13, 2021, 13:31 Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s accusations on violating ceasefire

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It is obvious that with this kind of false statements the Azerbaijani side is preparing grounds for future provocative actions. The Defense Army units are strictly adhering to the ceasefire regime and are taking responsive actions exclusively for countering Azerbaijani provocations,” the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.