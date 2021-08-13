The Nakhichevanik village of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 257 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents have returned to the village.

August 13, 2021, 11:44 The school of the Nakhichevanik community needs renovation

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Nakhichevanik community, Sevak Petrosyan, told “Artsakhpress”.

Two families have been resettled in the village. The school has 94 students. It is in a deplorable condition.

We don’t have a kindergarten, but there are about pre-school 34 children. The village has municipality, a house of culture and an aid station.

The rural roads are also in a deplorable condition. The village is gasified. It is provided with electricity and round-the-clock water supply," said S. Petrosyan.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers and their future plans, the head of the community noted that before the war they were engaged in pomegranate cultivation, but about 172 hectares of arable land has remained under the control of enemy. Currently the villagers are engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.