Thanks to the efforts of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and thanks to the donation of AGBU Central Board member Dr. Levon Nazarian and his wife, Claudia Nazaryan, Stepanakert’s “Arevik” Children's Medical Association has been equipped with a mobile X-ray unit “Rafale DR”.

August 12, 2021, 16:46 “Arevik" Medical Association equipped with a mobile X-ray unit “Rafale DR’’

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The director of "Arevik" Medical Association CJSC, Karen Melkumyan, informed "Artsakhpress", noting that with this new generation device, it will be possible to carry out very important examinations that were not previously available in the hospital.