Azerbaijani armed forces attempt to breach Artsakh line of contact

Azerbaijani military units attempted to breach the line of contact into Artsakh from the western direction during the night of August 12, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the counteractions of the Defense Army, however, this attempt was prevented and the adversary was driven back to its initial positions.

There are no losses from the Armenian side.

The command of the Russian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Artsakh was immediately informed about this Azerbaijani provocation.