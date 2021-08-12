Pediatric neurologists from Armenia conduct free examinations and consultations in Stepanakert

Pediatric neurologists Anaida Arsenyan and Mane Tadevosyan who arrived in Artsakh from Armenia, will conduct free examinations and consultations at “Arevik” Children's Medical Association from August 9-13.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anaida Arsenyan, a pediatric neurologist, who is originally from Artsakh, visited Artsakh within the framework of the "Artsakh is waiting for us" program, trying to be as helpful to her compatriots as possible.

"Since August 9, we have examined 110 children.”

We also had visitors from the regions of Artsakh," she said.

As a part of this program, Mane Tadevosyan is in Artsakh for the second time.

"At the moment, there is no permanent pediatric neurologist in the local hospital. We are trying to fill that gap with our visits.

The parent whose child has a neurological problem should first of all be patient, take care of the child, and follow the doctor's instructions, trying to integrate the child into the society as much as possible.