Two of the injured in Artsakh cluster bomb explosion still in critical, moderate condition

The condition of the two of the three persons injured in Wednesday’s cluster bomb explosion—according to preliminary information—in Nor Shen village of Martuni region of Artsakh remains the same: critical, and moderate.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Health of Artsakh informed NEWS.am about this on Thursday.

"Those who are in critical and moderate condition underwent surgery yesterday. They are currently at the intensive care unit. The condition of the patient in severe condition is good, but he cannot be discharged [from the hospital yet]," the ministry added.

The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations had reported Wednesday that a cluster bomb had exploded in Artsakh, injuring two sappers. Later, the Artsakh Ministry of Health said that there were three injured.