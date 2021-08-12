European women’s chess championship: Armenia’s Danielian beats Azerbaijan opponents, is among current leaders

Grandmaster (GM) Elina Danielian (Armenia) defeated Khanum Baladzhaeva (Azerbaijan) in the third round of the European Individual Women’s Chess Championship 2021 in Romania, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the previous round Danielian had beaten Zeinab Mamedjarova (Azerbaijan).

After the third round, the Armenian GM has 3 points and leads the current standings—with four other chess players.

In the fourth round, Elina Danielian will face Gunay Mammadzada (Azerbaijan).

A total of 117 female chess players from 29 countries are competing in this championship.