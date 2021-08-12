No bodies found during search operations in Artsakh's Mataghis-Talish direction

Artsakh search and rescue squads found no bodies during their operations in the Azerbaijani-occupied Mtaghis-Talish directions in Artsak, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The search in the same direction continues Thursday.

The Service will provide additional information about the results.

A total of 1,634 such remains have been found and already confirmed in the Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijani control since the ceasefire in November 2020.