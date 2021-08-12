Artsakh President signed a number of decrees

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees according to which Ararat Danielyan was relieved of the post of Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic - Permanent Representative of the President of the Artsakh Republic in the National Assembly, Hovik Jivanyan from the post of Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic, Sevak Hakobyan from the post of Special Representative of the President of the Artsakh Republic, Lyudmila Farsyan from the post of Advisor to the President of the Artsakh Republic.